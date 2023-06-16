Bhopal: Karnataka Govt’s Decisions Causing Worry To Nath

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few decisions of the Karnataka government five months before the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections seem to be weighing heavy on MP Congress president Kamal Nath.

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to withdraw the Religious Conversion Act and to remove the lesson on former RSS chief BR Hegdewar from the text books. It also plans to lift the ban on Hijab.

Animal husbandry minister of the Karnataka government gave a statement in favour of butchering cows.

Imposing a ban on Bajrang Dal was part of the Congress’s manifesto. The decisions are becoming an issue for the BJP in MP. The Congress has launched a campaign to project the pro-Hindu image of Nath. Religious rites are being performed in the party office. The Congress presented its Hindu image during Priyanka Gandhi’s recent visit to Jabalpur.

She launched Congress’s campaigning after worshipping the Narmada river. The Congress leaders have been told not to give any statement on communal issues. So, the MP Congress is unable to answer to the anti-Hindu steps of the Karnataka government.

The BJP has taken an aggressive posture against the Karnataka government’s decisions.

Reacting to the Karnataka government’s decision to withdraw the Religious Conversion Act, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the Congress had been doing appeasement politics.

The Karnataka government’s decisions indicate that the Congress is with the Jihadis, Mishra said, adding that the law which protects girls was withdrawn.

The people of MP should understand that there is a difference between the Congress’s words and deeds, Mishra further said.

According to a senior leader of the Congress, the decisions of the Karnataka government have nothing to do with MP. Every government has its own way to function, he said.