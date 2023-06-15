GRP, Bhopal Arrests 4 For Theft Inside Trains

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP). Bhopal has arrested four persons on charges of making away with cash and valuables of people travelling on trains, officials said on Thursday. Additional superintendent of police ( ASP, GRP Bhopal) Amit Verma told Free Press that all the arrested accused belong to Raipur, who used to commit theft inside trains halting at Bhopal railway station. On Thursday morning, GRP personnel spotted all the accused boarding trains which halt at Bhopal railway station and de-boarded them as soon as it began to move.

The suspects were nabbed and questioned, who confessed to committing theft inside trains that halt at Bhopal railway station. The accused were identified as Shahrukh Nawab (24), Parag Sahare (21), Yuvraaj Kachi (19) and Pankaj Aswani (25), all residents of Raipur. The cops seized a purse containing Rs 750 in cash and three cell phones worth Rs 42k from their possession. The accused were sent to Betul district jail. ASP Verma said that all the arrested accused have criminal records.