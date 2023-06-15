Bhopal: Three Collectorate Employees Booked For Appropriating Rs 53L

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police have registered a case against three employees posted at SC/ST department at the collectorate in connection with the post-matric scholarship scam, the police said on Thursday. The police added that the accused trio has allegedly appropriated funds worth Rs 53.32 lakh.

Investigating officer (IO) Pradeep Gurjar told Free Press that a case had been filed against the trio by assistant commissioner of the SC/ST works department Avneesh Chaturvedi. As per the complaint, the three employees, - a clerk Khadak Bahadur Singh, and two peons identified as Vinod Manjhi and Manoj Malviya created fake IDs of as many as 22 people and appropriated funds worth Rs 40.51 lakh.

Apart from this, they made double payments of 28 students and procured Rs 11.58 lakh. Additionally, they procured Rs 1.22 lakh in the names of six such students who did not belong to SC/ST category. The fraud came to light when an audit was conducted for the period 2017-2021. A team was constituted to probe the matter, after which assistant commissioner lodged a case at the Koh-e-fiza police station.The police have called the accused trio for interrogation, IO Gurjar said.

Read Also Bhopal: Crook Woman Identified But Still Out Of Police Clutches