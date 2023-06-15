Bhopal: Crook Woman Identified But Still Out Of Police Clutches

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have clocked success in ascertaining the identity of the woman who made away with lakhs of rupees of people in TT Nagar and Mandideep localities but failed to collar her.

A joint team comprising Bhopal crime branch sleuths and TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) had raided her house in Kodai village in Shujalpur on Wednesday, however, she managed to give cops a slip as her son had spotted her ‘wanted’ posters in village and alerted her beforehand.

Senior crime branch officials told Free Press that the woman has been identified as Mishribai, who hails from the Kodia village of Shujalpur. Notably, a reward of Rs 30,000 has been announced for any leads pertaining to her.

Sarpanch of the village had led the team to the house of the accused woman, but she managed and her son managed to give cops the slip. When the team questioned her family members, including her daughter, son-in-law and husband, they claimed that they were unaware of the woman’s nefarious activities.

Crime branch officials also debunked several misconceptions regarding the modus operandi adopted by the woman in duping the people. The narrative of the woman performing occult and hypnotising people to garner their valuables and money is completely absurd, said a senior crime branch official talking to Free Press.

He said such a narrative was described by the very first victim of the fraud, who is a young kid and was quite petrified due to the incident.

First two frauds committed in TT Nagar

Mishribai had stepped in Bhopal two months ago, and had first targeted the house of Dr Arvind Chouhan, in T T Nagar. She knocks people’s doors and offers jewellery in exchange for money for performing religious rituals. Soon after handing over the fake jewellery and receiving the cash, the woman would vanish in a jiffy and would be nowhere to be found. She was also spotted in CCTV footage in Mandideep, Baadi and Biaora.

Hunt on to apprehend accused: DCP (Crime)

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shrut Kirti Somwanshi told Free Press that TT Nagar police station SHO Chain Singh Raghuwanshi and a three-member team of the crime branch has raided the Kodia village and are persevering in their efforts to trace the woman, who has fled along with her son. She will be nabbed soon, the DCP added.