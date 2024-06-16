MP Weather Update: Delayed, Monsoon To Enter State By June 19; Khajuraho, Gwalior Among 10 Cities To Witness @ 45°C

Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The delay in the arrival of monsoon gains traction. Due to the weakening of the monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, monsoon in the state of Madhya Pradesh is said to be delayed by four to five days. IMD Bhopal had indicated that the monsoon might enter through Balaghat and Dindori around June 19-20. It was predicted to become active in the eastern part within the next 2-3 days.

A cyclonic system over southwest Rajasthan and a trough line extending from Uttar Pradesh to Meghalaya were active. Additionally, moisture was coming in due to the presence of southwest winds. This caused thunderstorm and rainfall activities in the state. However, the progress of the monsoon had slowed down, causing a delay of a few days.

Read Also PHOTOS: Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh During Monsoon

Pre Monsoon brings heat and showers at the same time

On the preceding Saturday, the state witnessed two weather patterns. Rainfall occurred in several districts, including Chhindwara and Burhanpur. Meanwhile, Bijawar in Chhatarpur was the hottest, with the daytime temperature reaching up to 45.6 degrees. The top 10 hottest cities included Khajuraho, Prithvipur, Chitrakoot, Gwalior, Nowgaon, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, and Tikamgarh.

Temperatures recorded were 45.4 degrees in Khajuraho, 45.2 degrees in Prithvipur, Niwari, and Chitrakoot in Satna, 44.5 degrees in Gwalior and Nowgaon, 44.3 degrees in Singrauli, 43.8 degrees in Sidhi and Rewa, and 43 degrees in Tikamgarh.

Read Also PHOTOS: 10 Exquisite Waterfalls Near Indore You Must Visit This Monsoon

Weather Predictions for the next 2 days:

June 17: Orange alert for rains and thunderstorm in Jabalpur, Sagar, Betul, Harda, Dewas, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori and Anuppur districts.

Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued for Bhopal, Indore, Satna, Panna, Damoh, Katni, Mehar, Umaria, Shahdol, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Guna, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Ashok Nagar, Raisen, Khandwa, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar and Jhabua districts for strong winds and thunder and lighting.

On the flip side, a yellow alert for hot winds has been issued for the districts of Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chattarpur.

June 18: Orange alert for rains and thunderstorm in Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni and Shahdol districts,

Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued for Dewas, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Anuppur, Mandla, Balaghat, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli districts for strong winds and thunder and lighting.