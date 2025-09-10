Madhya Pradesh's First Oxygen Garden To Be Developed In Indore's Kanadia Area |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state's first oxygen garden will be developed in Kanadia with one lakh plants being planted in the garden. The planting of saplings will be started from 14th September by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Minister Tulsi Silawat said that the guest would plant saplings under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign including fruit trees. Extensive preparations for the programme have been started.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat reached the venue on Wednesday and took stock of preparations. On this occasion, collector Shivam Verma, chairman of Public Works Committee of IMC Rajendra Rathore, additional commissioner of IMC Rohit Sisonia, additional collector Rinkesh Vaishya, additional commissioner of IMC Abhay Rajangaonkar, along with other public representatives and officers of related departments were present.

Silawat also held a meeting with the officials to give concrete shape to the campaign. He inspected the site and observed the preparations of the programme.

He said that one lakh plants will be planted on the 28 bigha hill area behind the Gulmarg complex. The area will become the main environmental center of the city by being covered with greenery.

For the first time in the state, the concept of oxygen garden is being realized, which will prove to be a boon for clean air and citizen health.

Many species of plants will be planted on the site, which also have hill, to develop it as an oxygen garden. The saplings to be planted here mainly are neem, peepal, banyan, sheesham, kadam, karanj, sindoor, morsali, arjun, Ashok, Kachnar, umber etc. and among the fruit plants, mango, custard apple, jamun, amla, mulberry, jackfruit, almond, mahua, paraspiple etc. species will be planted.

This will not only clean the environment but will also become a center of attraction for birds. Due to which, with the movement of birds of different species, this area will develop as a bird sanctuary and tourist destination along with the environment and will attract citizens.

In order to keep the plants alive and nourished in the said area, instructions were also given to lay a pipeline for water from the treatment plant of Gulmarg complex.