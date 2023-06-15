Bhopal: Congress Facing Shortage Of Candidates In MP Polls, Claims Narottam Mishra After More BJP Leaders Join Kamal Nath

Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday claimed the grand-old party is facing shortage of candidates to contest the state Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Mishra said: "There are many constituencies where the Congress do not have strong candidates, which is why it has started seeking support of other political parties. The situation was the same in 2018 elections also when several candidates were brought from others political parties."

He claimed the state Congress leadership was striving hard to find strong candidates against the BJP.

Taking a jibe at Congress' 'Sandesh yatra', which is scheduled to commence from Bhopal on Thursday and conclude in Datia, the home district of Mishra, the minister said the fresh 'yatra' of the Congress will met with the same fate, like others in the past.

"The Congress has launched several yatras in the past also, but people did not take them seriously. They had started Jan Samvad Yatra, Tiranga Samman Yatra and many more, but people did not pay nay heed to them. The fresh one will also meet with the same fate," Mishra added.

State Congress president Kamal Nath will flag off 'Sandesh Yatra' from the party's state headquarters later today. During the yatra, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is expected to cover 10 districts in the Bundelkhand region, targetting around 23 lakh people.

Damodar Singh Yadav, Vice-president of MP Congress Committee and executive president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Backward Classes Department, has reportedly played an instrumental role in planning the yatra.

More than 50 public meetings are to be held in 25 Assembly constituencies across the 10 targeted districts during the yatra.

