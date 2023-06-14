 Bhopal: PM Modi To Virtually Address BJP Workers Of 10 Lakh Booths On June 27
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: PM Modi To Virtually Address BJP Workers Of 10 Lakh Booths On June 27

Bhopal: PM Modi To Virtually Address BJP Workers Of 10 Lakh Booths On June 27

MP BJP president VD Sharma said, "The prime minister will reach Bhopal on June 27 and flag off Vande Bharat Express."

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address BJP leaders and workers across 10 lakh booths in the country on June 27 from Bhopal, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

MP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president VD Sharma said 2,500 leaders of the party from various states will attend this event.

"The prime minister will reach Bhopal on June 27 and flag off Vande Bharat Express. He will address BJP workers from 10 lakh booths across the country virtually," said Sharma, the Lok Sabha member from Khajuraho.

Read Also
MP: Man Kills Woman Over Filling Water From Handpump In Raisen, Held
article-image

Sharma claimed 38 lakh workers from 64,100 booths in Madhya Pradesh will also participate in this programme.

If the prime minister allows, a roadshow will be held in Bhopal, he said.

He said the PM will also visit Dhar on June 27.

Notably, elections in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.

Read Also
Indore: ₹8,100 Cr Tax Evasion Carried Out Through 4,909 Bogus Establishments Spread Across Country...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: PM Modi To Virtually Address BJP Workers Of 10 Lakh Booths On June 27

Bhopal: PM Modi To Virtually Address BJP Workers Of 10 Lakh Booths On June 27

MP: CBI Gets 6-Day Remand Of 5 CGST Officers Accused of Accepting Bribes In Jabalpur

MP: CBI Gets 6-Day Remand Of 5 CGST Officers Accused of Accepting Bribes In Jabalpur

MP: Man Kills Woman Over Filling Water From Handpump In Raisen, Held

MP: Man Kills Woman Over Filling Water From Handpump In Raisen, Held

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MP Arun Yadav's Remarks On PM Modi's Father Causes Stir

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MP Arun Yadav's Remarks On PM Modi's Father Causes Stir

Bhopal: 36-Year-Old Contractor Dead After Car Hits Pillar In Bilkhiriya

Bhopal: 36-Year-Old Contractor Dead After Car Hits Pillar In Bilkhiriya