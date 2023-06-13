On Camera: Enraged Villagers Kill Crocodile After Fatal Attack On Child In Bihar's Vaishali

In a tragic incident, a child was attacked by a crocodile while fetching water on the banks of the River Ganges at Khalsa Ghat in the Bidupur police station area of Vaishali district in Bihar. The victim, identified as 10-year-old Ankit Kumar, son of Dharmendra Das from Gokulpur village, tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The harrowing incident unfolded when Dharmendra Das and his family visited Khalsa Ghat to worship their newly purchased bike. As preparations for the worship ceremony were underway, young Ankit went to fetch water from the river. However, an awaiting crocodile swiftly attacked him, causing a commotion and drawing the attention of nearby villagers.

Villagers killed the crocodile

Alarmed by the incident, a crowd quickly gathered, and with their concerted efforts, they managed to capture the crocodile using a net. But despite their rescue attempt, Ankit had already succumbed to his injuries. , The enraged villagers then retaliated by beating the captured crocodile to death with sticks and spears.

Reports suggest that the presence of the crocodile in the river was due to low water levels, which trapped the reptile in the area. The body of the child has been sent to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur for a postmortem examination, revealing multiple deep wounds inflicted by the crocodile.

Bidupur Police Station President Feraj Hussain confirmed that an FIR will be registered in connection with the incident. Authorities are taking action to address the situation and provide necessary support to the grieving family.