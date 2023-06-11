On Camera: Tiger Shark Beaten To Death After It Killed 23-Year-Old Russian Tourist In Egypt

On Camera: Shark Beaten To Death After It Killed 23-Year-Old Russian Tourist In Egypt | Representational Image

Tiger shark believed to be responsible for killing a Russian tourist in Egypt has been killed by local beachgoers.

23-year-old Vladimir Popov was attacked in front of stunned tourists while he was swimming at one of Egypt's Red Sea resorts in the city of Hurghada on Thursday, June 8. A distressing video circulating on social media showed the man struggling, screaming and trying to swim away from the shark that was circling around him and attacking. As per media outlets, witnesses claimed that the tiger shark toyed with Mr Popov's body for two hours before dragging him underwater.

As per recent reports, the local beachgoers in Egypt later drove boats out of the sea and captured the deadly shark in a net as they believed that it was the same animal that killed Mr Popov. A video captured the moment when a group of people brutally clubbed the tiger shark to death as revenge for the Russian tourist.

The tiger shark that killed a tourist in Egypt was caught and killed. Locals weren’t happy about the shark attack. pic.twitter.com/nvHVhJH3O0 — AlAudhli العوذلي (@AAudhli) June 9, 2023

The officials have closed off a 74-kilometre stretch of the coastline and announced that it will remain off-limits for those planning to go for swimming or other water sports activities till Sunday, June 11.

Egypt's Environment Ministry confirmed that the tiger shark had been caught and would be examined in a laboratory to investigate what may have triggered the rare attack.