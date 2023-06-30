 Bhopal: Students Stage Drama Based On Chekhov’s Stories Depicting Saga Of Common Man
‘Suhane Afsane,’ is based on American playwright Neil Simon’s The Good Doctor.

Friday, June 30, 2023
article-image
Bhopal: Students Stage Drama Based On Chekhov's Stories Depicting Saga Of Common Man

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nine short stories of Russian author Anton Chekhov have been rendered into a play ‘Suhane Afsane’ depicting the ordinary incidents of the common man which occur in daily life that take extraordinary forms at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Sunday.

The short stories included Sneeze, The Governess, The Surgery, Too Late For Happiness, Seduction, The Drowning Men, The Audition, The Defenceless Creature and The Arrangement.

Students of MP School of Drama of batch 2022-23 presented the play...

Directed by Vidyanidhi Vanarse ‘Prasad’, the comedy is based on ‘The Good Doctor,’ penned by American playwright Neil Simon. The playwright wants to say that there are different types of classes in society and they have different types of problems, due to which human beings are always confused.

The playwright presents the play through small but important things. Students of MP School of Drama of batch 2022-23 presented the two-hour twenty-minute play in a realistic style with comic punches beautifully. This was the last production of the batch.

The play begins with a scene in which a writer narrates to the audience several of his stories. He begins with the story ‘The Sneeze’ (based on "The Death of a Government Clerk") - A government clerk over-apologizes and has a nervous breakdown after accidentally sneezing on a general during a night out at the opera.

Another story ‘The Governess’ (based on "The Nincompoop") - A mother attempts to cheat her children's governess out of her pay by making up offences and damages for which the governess must "compensate" but then tells her it was a test to see if she would stand up for herself, she didn't.

The Seduction’ - A renowned seducer of married women sets his sights on his best friend's wife, using his friend as an unwitting accomplice in the ploy. The second show of the play will be staged on Friday evening.

