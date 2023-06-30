Bhopal: MP Police Health Protection Scheme Gets Extension

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet in Wednesday decided to give extension to MP Police Health Protection Scheme launched for the all police officers/employees (except Indian Police Service) of Madhya Pradesh and their dependent family members.

The decision came after the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his displeasure over not renewing the scheme launched in 2013 for the MP cops and their families. The scheme was put on ‘hold’ in 2019.

Acting promptly on the instruction of CM to immediately present the scheme before the Cabinet, the police department had prepared a proposal and submitted it to the Cabinet with an in-principle approval from the finance department.

The Cabinet in its Wednesday meeting approved to give extension to the scheme. The CM said that police is playing a crucial role in transforming the state into an island of peace. They maintain law and order for us round the clock and so it is the responsibility of the state government to look after well police officer-employees and their family.

Scheme’s key features include cashless treatment of serious diseases available to all police officers/employees (except Indian Police Service) and their dependent family members. Around 46 private hospitals are authorised for treatment according to the prescribed CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) rates within the state and 9 outside the state total for a total of 55 private hospitals.

