Bhopal: New Faces From MP May Be Inducted Into Union Cabinet After Its Expansion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, there were whispers about changes in the Union cabinet after a meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence on Wednesday. Several politicians in Madhya Pradesh have laid their eyes on Delhi.

According to sources in the BJP, MP may get a new representative in the central cabinet. One or two ministers from MP may be dropped from the cabinet, and some new faces from the state may be inducted. The names of Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh, Satna MP Ganesh Singh and Dewas MP Mahendra are doing the rounds for a berth in the central cabinet.

Some Union ministers may be sent to the BJP organisation...

The Members of Parliament from the state who have got berths in the Union cabinet are Narendra Singh Tomar, Virendra Kumar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

A few leaders may be asked to work for the organisation because of the ensuing assembly in the state. If there are changes in the organisation, number of representatives from MP may also be increased. There are talks that some Union ministers may be sent to the BJP organisation, and any minister from the state can be asked to join the organisation.