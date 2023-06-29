Bhopal: Officials Undergo Covid Testing Ahead Of PM Modi's Shahdol Visit On July 1

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): After Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now scheduled to visit Shahdol on July 1.
As a precautionary measure, officials and leaders accompanying Modi on stage or in close proximity are undergoing COVID testing.
Additionally, individuals attending the PM's interactive program will also be tested for COVID-19.
According to Nai Dunia, around 1 lakh people are expected to undergo testing.
The test results, along with a report on the testing process, will be available on Friday.
