 Bhopal: Officials Undergo Covid Testing Ahead Of PM Modi's Shahdol Visit On July 1
Additionally, individuals attending the PM's interactive program will also be tested for COVID-19.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Picture by Nai Dunia

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): After Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now scheduled to visit Shahdol on July 1.

As a precautionary measure, officials and leaders accompanying Modi on stage or in close proximity are undergoing COVID testing.

Additionally, individuals attending the PM's interactive program will also be tested for COVID-19.

According to Nai Dunia, around 1 lakh people are expected to undergo testing.

The test results, along with a report on the testing process, will be available on Friday.

