 Bhopal: 3 Cops To Be Deployed At Every 50 Metres For PM Modi's Visit To Bhopal
Bhopal: 3 Cops To Be Deployed At Every 50 Metres For PM Modi's Visit To Bhopal

1000 traffic cops will be present to ensure smooth vehicular flow in the city. They include 750 police personnel.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 4,000 police personnel will be deployed for security arrangements made in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to city on Tuesday. Senior police officials said squad comprising three police personnel would be present at every 50 metres in the city.

Besides, 1000 traffic cops will be present to ensure smooth vehicular flow in the city. They include 750 police personnel. Of them, 250 of them have been called from other districts in the state. About 40 IPS officers will be part of security arrangements.

A helipad has been made in Barkatullah University (BU) premises where Prime Minister’s helicopter will land. The Prime Minister will address a function at the university. However, road route has been cleared and barricades have been laid in case PM travels by road to BU in wake of heavy rain.

No drones

Additional commissioner of police of Bhopal Anurag Sharma said Bhopal police had coordinated with Special Protection Group (SPG) of PM to keep check on all security measures and ensure a hassle-free visit. When inquired about monitoring of security through drones, Sharma said that drones would not be used in the city on Tuesday as situation would be monitored manually and CCTV cameras.

