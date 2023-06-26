Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain's Mahakal Temple's Garbh Griha Out Of Reach From July 4 to Sep 11

A meeting of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee in progress in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It has been agreed to completely stop the entry of visitors for 70 days in the garbh griha (sanctum-sanctorum) of Mahakaleshwar temple in the month of Shravan. During this time, no VIP will be allowed entry. From July 11, the residents of Ujjain will get entry through a separate gate. It has now been decided to increase the price of ‘laddu prasad’ from Rs 360 per kg to Rs 400 per kg.

The above decisions were taken at the meeting of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) at the control room located at Shri Mahakal Lok here on Sunday afternoon in the presence of Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, collector-cum-ex-officio president of MTMC Kumar Purushottam and others. In the meeting, a discussion was held on arrangements to control the crowd of devotees during the month of Shravan.

The members brainstormed various proposals for better arrangements and decided that this time, the entry into the sanctum-sanctorum will be closed for the entire season, i.e. from July 4 to September 11. Present arrangements of jalabhishek of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam by paying Rs 750 per person will also remain suspended. Due to the Adhik maas, the month of Shravan will be of two months. For this reason, the most important proposal was to keep the entry into the sanctum-sanctorum completely closed.

ACCESS TO TEMPLE THROUGH NAGAR DWAR

In the month of Shravan, from July 11, Nagar Dwar will be opened for darshan of Baba Mahakal. Here the residents of the city will be able to easily visit Baba Mahakal by showing their Aadhaar card, as well as once registering their Aadhaar card for darshan, there

will be no need to carry it again and again. The MTMC on the proposal put forward by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal okayed it. SP Sachin Sharma, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh, MTMC administrator Sandeep Soni and other members were also present.

MOBILE DARSHAN FOR BHASMA AARTI

In Shri Mahakaleshwar temple, there will be a system of mobile bhasma aarti darshan to be held in the morning during the month of Shravan-Bhadon, in which devotees will be able to have darshan of bhasma aarti without registration. In the month of Shravan-Bhadon, the already permitted Kavad pilgrims will be able to enter the temple for darshan from door number 1 or 4 from Tuesday to Friday except Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

NO NEW BHAJAN MANDLIS IN SAWARI

Only bhajan mandlis that are traditionally taking part will be able to attend processions which are taken out every Monday. Apart from this, the new bhajan mandali will not be allowed to participate in the procession. It will be mandatory for the bhajan mandlis to follow the rules and regulations.

LADDU PRASAD Rs 400/KG

Administrator Sandeep Kumar Soni said that the MTMC provides laddu prasad to the devotees at cost price. The cost of laddu prasad has been calculated so that there is no financial loss to the temple. At present, the cost of laddu prasad is Rs 400.84 per kg. The temple is bearing a financial loss of Rs 40.84 per kg. From now the 100 gm packet of laddu prasad will be sold on Rs 50 instead of Rs 40, 200 gm packet for Rs 100 instead of 80, 500 gm packet for Rs 200 instead of Rs 180 and 1 kg packet for Rs 400 instead of Rs 360.

PUBLIC CONVENIENCE CENTRES

In the meeting, for the purpose of providing basic facilities to the devotees visiting Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and Shri Mahakal Lok, the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) will construct public convenience centres on the lines of airports at three places on two thousand square feet land at a cost of Rs 402 crore. It was decided to make a maternity room (feeding room) for the mothers. E-tenders have been invited through the UDA in connection with the digitisation of all records of the MTMC. It was decided that a 10-bed fully equipped hospital will be built for efficient operation of the medical unit.