Bhopal: New arrivals at Swami Vivekananda Library-Madam President, The Power of One Thought in demand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madam President: A Biography of Draupadi Murmu, is most in demand among the new titles added to Swami Vivekananda Library in the city. President Murmu’s biography is written by Sandeep Sahu.

The second most popular book among new arrivals is, The Power of One Thought: Master Your Mind, Master Your Life, by BK Shivani, a member of the Brahmakumaris spiritual movement.

Other books added to library’s collection include Eleanor & Park, the first young adult novel written by Rainbow Rowell, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sing, which is a 1969 autobiography describing the young and early years of American writer and poet Maya Angelou.

The Maid by Nita Prose, A Matter of the Heart: Education in India by Anurag Behar, the CEO of Azim Premji Foundation, The Defiant Optimist by Durreen Shahnaz, Being Human by Lewis Dartnell, It Ends with Us, a romance novel by Colleen Hoover and It Stars with Us, also by the same author, are on display.

The members can reserve the new books, which include titles on research methodology, mythology, economics, health and political science. Library’s assistant manager Yatish Bhatele told Free Press that 15 out of 25 books had been reserved.

Madam President: A Biography of Draupadi Murmu has been reserved by three persons whereas The Power of One Thought: Master Your Mind, Master Your Life has been reserved by three persons and It Ends with Us has been reserved by two persons respectively, he said.

Yatish said that they have launched a new facility for its members under which they can give suggestions like giving new titles to library’s collection. The library will try to acquire books suggested by members. As and when that book is added to the library, the member concerned will be informed on phone or email so that he or she can get that book issued, he added.

