Bhopal: Metro Project Officials Pulled Up For Closing Work During Day Time

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Manish Singh expressed displeasure at the work of plinth beam on viaduct of Indore Metro project, which is closed during the day time.

He expressed displeasure during the review meeting of Bhopal and Indore Metro projects on Monday. Singh pulled up Project Director of General Consultant Simon Fourie and Deputy Project Director, Indore General Consultant, Parshuram over the issue.

Parshuram had joined the meeting virtually. Singh warned Indore Metro officials that no negligence would be tolerated in future. At the same time, he directed L&T (Bhopal) and ISC/Taxaco (Indore) track contractor that work should not be stopped during rainy season.

The cover sheds and tin sheds should be used so that wielding works do not get hampered. He also took information about the track laying work. It was informed that 1,715 metric ton track has been received in Bhopal and two-kilometer track has been laid down.

In Indore, 2,105 metric ton railway track has been received. At the meeting, he also instructed to accelerate the speed of work to lay down the railway track. He ordered L&T (Bhopal) and ISC/Texmaco (Indore) track contractors to increase the number of labourers within two days and to complete the track laying work by August 20.

He underlined that all the works of Metro should be completed on time as trial run will be held in September. Officers informed him about the progress of works and assured of tyimely completion. After meeting, he left for Indore to inspect Metro project works there.

