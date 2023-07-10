Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit On July 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bhopal on Tuesday evening to discuss strategy for upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. This will be Amit Shah's third visit to Madhya Pradesh since March this year.

Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Bhopal on Tuesday evening where he will hold a meeting in the BJP office.

According to the information, the meeting of BJP bearers and workers will take place. The meeting will begin at 7:30 Pm and will last for four hours.

Shah will leave the city at 11:30 pm.