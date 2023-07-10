Bhopal: Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad Leader Rajesh Tiwari Joins BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Impressed by BJP's dedication to fulfil its promise to build Ram Temple, former Central-cum-secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rajesh Tiwari joined BJP in Bhopal on Monday. He joined BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, BJP State in charge Murlidhar Rao, State Organisation General Secretary Hitanand Sharma etc.

Expressing happiness on Tiwari's membership, CM Chouhan said with BJP will become stronger with Rajesh Tiwari's arrival. Rajesh Tiwari said he joined BJP along with his numerous supporters. He had been working with Sangh since his childhood. BJP government fulfilled the promise of constructing Ram temple. Inspired by this, he decided to join the BJP.