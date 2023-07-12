Indore: IIM Indore Sets Up Centre To Teach Urban Bodies About Waste Mgmt

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, the Indian Institute of Management Indore on Tuesday launched its highly anticipated Centre of Excellence for Waste Management and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) - Anveshan.

Inaugurated by IIM Indore director prof Himanshu Rai, Anveshan will teach urban bodies about waste management and ways to earn from waste disposal.

“The centre marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of tackling pressing environmental and cleanliness challenges,” a press release issued by IIM Indore said.

With a grant of Rs 19.95 crore from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Anveshan focuses on capacity building by training mayors, councillors, and policymakers in waste management and WASH.

Its inaugural batch, starting on July 31, comprises nominated and selected municipal commissioners from across the nation, showcasing their dedication to cleanliness and waste management.

The four-day programme offers interaction with not only the IIM Indore faculty members but also Indore Municipal Corporation officials and visits to waste management plants. Anveshan's collaborative endeavours extend globally, partnering with many renowned institutions such as the University of Denver, Rutgers University, the University of Glasgow, the University of Liverpool, and Bocconi University.

This synergy harnesses international expertise to enhance the Indore Swachhata Model and optimise wet and dry waste management, transforming waste into wealth.

What the centre will do

Rai said, "We aim to train and empower mayors, councillors, and policy-makers in the critical fields of waste management and WASH. By offering comprehensive training programmes, we intend to enhance their capabilities and equip them with the necessary skills to drive positive change in their communities."

He added, “The way Indore has achieved the cleanest city tag for six consecutive years, it is evident that behavioural training plays a pivotal role in ensuring cleanliness and promoting a healthy environment in our city, state, and nation. “In line with this, Anveshan will also conduct training programmes for welfare associations, hotels, and hospitals, enabling them to enhance their cleanliness and hygiene standards.

“As part of its vision, Anveshan plans to introduce mandatory asynchronous certificate programmes and establish the prestigious "IIM Indore Rating for Cleanliness" for hotels and hospitals, championing the highest cleanliness and hygiene standards,” he added.

Core team members and their roles

The core team of Anveshan led by Rai comprises faculty members including prof Shruti Tewari and prof Vaijayanthee Iyer, who will oversee behavioural training initiatives.

Additionally, prof Amit Vatsa will spearhead coordination efforts with the Indore Municipal Corporation to explore innovative ways to convert waste into wealth. Prof DL Sunder and prof Nishit Sinha will provide mentorship and guidance to startups focusing on waste management. Prof Ganesh N and prof Subin Sudhir will be creating the contextually relevant courses for Anveshan.

What’s there at Anveshan?

Anveshan is a state-of-the-art complex designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and cutting-edge learning experiences. This facility boasts advanced studios equipped with synchronous and asynchronous technologies, enabling the production of high-quality educational programmes, live recordings, and seamless online classes.

In addition to the studios, the Anveshan complex comprises a coordinator room, dedicated spaces for interns and working officials, and a lounge cum discussion area.