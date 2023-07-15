Bhopal: Bus Mows Down ITI Student To Death, Leaves Friend Grievously Injured

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An ITI student died while his friend sustained grievous injuries after the bike they were commuting by was rammed by a passenger bus at Prabhat square locality of the city on Thursday, police said.

Aishbagh police station house officer (SHO) CS Rathore said that the boy who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Shubham Dhanraj (19). He was an ITI student, pursuing a diploma in welding. Shubham had gone to his college to get his admit card, as his exams were slated to begin on July 27. His neighbour and friend, Ritesh, also tagged along with him on his bike.

The duo was returning from the college when in front of an automobile showroom located at Prabhat square, a passenger bus rushing at a high speed rammed into them from rear. The bus ran over Shubham’s stomach and Ritesh’s legs. Shubham died on the spot, while Ritesh sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. SHO Rathore said that a case has been registered against the errant bus driver, who fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind.