Bhopal News: Three-Year-Old Girl Falls In Bathroom, Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old girl died after falling in the bathroom and sustaining a severe head injury. The incident took place on Wednesday in Abbas Nagar. Kolar Police have registered a case in this connection and conducted a post-mortem examination before handing over the body to the family.

The deceased has been identified as Ayeshi Nirmalkar. Her father Anil Nirmalkar hails from Raipur where he works in a private company. Ayeshi with her mother had come to her maternal grandparents in Abbas Nagar.

According to reports the incident took place on Wednesday morning when Ayeshi went to use the bathroom. The child reportedly slipped and fell down during which she suffered a serious injury. The family immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Two brothers booked for abetting cousin’s suicide

Berasia police have registered a case against two brothers for abetment to suicide of a farmer. The incident took place over long-standing ancestral land disputes between relatives.

According to police, Wahid Khan (55), a resident of village Jhikriya Khurd, was engaged in farming. His cousins had allegedly transferred a portion of the family’s ancestral land into their own names. Wahid had been demanding his rightful share leading to frequent disputes within the family.

It is alleged that during one such confrontation the cousins assaulted Wahid leaving him deeply distressed.

On August 7, Wahid poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire. He was rushed to the hospital with severe burns but he succumbed to injuries on October 12 while undergoing treatment.

Following the completion of investigation of the case police have registered a case against Wahid’s cousins for abetment to suicide.