Madhya Pradesh: Jhabua SDM Suspended, Booked On Charge Of Sexual Harassment Of Tribal Girls

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Jhabua district has been suspended and a case registered against him for alleged sexual harassment of tribal minor girls at a government-run hostel, officials said on Tuesday.

The police produced him before the special court. A case has been registered against the SDM under the SC/ST Atrocity Act, POCSO Act and Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) of IPC.

Meanwhile, on the basis of a report submitted by the Jhabua district collector, Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma has suspended Jha, a deputy collector rank officer, under the MP government's Civil Services (Service Conduct) Rules 1965, citing carelessness and gross negligence in performing official duties.

The incident took place on Sunday when SDM Sunil Kumar Jha went to inspect the hostel for tribal girls, as per a complaint filed against him.

The accused allegedly committed obscene acts with the minor students during the inspection, SP Agam Jain said quoting the complaint by the hostel's superintendent.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly touched and kissed the girls, aged 11 to 13, who were staying in the hostel and asked questions about their menstruation cycle.