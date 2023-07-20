 Indore: G20 Delegates Bowled Over By Malwi Welcome At Mandu
They were welcomed by locals in traditional Malwi way and tribal dance.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Indore: G20 Delegates Bowled Over By Malwi Welcome At Mandu | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Delegates participating in the ongoing G20 on Wednesday visited historical Mandu town of Dhar to get a glimpse of historic Malwa – Nimar past.

They were welcomed by locals in traditional Malwi way and tribal dance. Arrangements were made for them as entire the diner was arranged by local authorities with Malwa delicacies.

FP Photo

Special lighting arrangements were made at Jahaj Mahal and famous tourist places of Mandu. Delegates clicked pictures and discussed the historical importance of the area with special guides arranged by the district administration.

FP Photo

Collector Priyank Mishra, SP Manoj Kumar Singh and the entire administrative staff were present on this occasion.

