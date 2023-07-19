Bhopal: Rain Hampers Metro Work In City

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The occurrence of rain has hampered works related to Bhopal Metro train. The laying of railway track and wielding work have been stopped.

The Metro railway officials are worried that work will not finish by September deadline if not expedited. “Rainfall is affecting wielding and other works done under open sky,” said a senior official connected with the project. Meanwhile, work of Metro coaches including engine has progress well at the manufacturing plant situated in Sanvali. “What is worrying that coaches and engine have to be brought by road route from Sanvali. If rain continues, then the transportation work of coaches is likely to get affected,” an official said.

Metro officials are expecting delivery of coaches and engine by August end. To promote local, tribal designs will be made inside coaches.

Platform ready

The platform on which mock up (model) of Metro train will be installed is almost ready. The high mast lights will be installed near platform (situated at Smart Park) of mock up model so that it is visible even from far distance. The Mock Up will be available for public view to help people know the facilities they will get in Metro train.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)