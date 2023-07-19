Bhopal: Dozen Ministers Absent From Cabinet Meet, Disenchanted Because Of Ensuing Election

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ministers seem to be getting disenchanted with cabinet meeting, since the assembly election is nearing. About a dozen ministers were absent from the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been repeatedly telling the ministers to attend the cabinet meetings without fail. Nevertheless, the ministers worried about their constituencies have stopped attending the cabinet meetings.

Out of 30 members, only 18 attended the meeting on Tuesday. A few ministers gave information about their absence from the cabinet meeting, but some of them did not even do that.

Those who were absent from the meeting were Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Kamal Patel, Bhupendra Singh, Bisahulal Singh, Vijay Shah, Prem Singh, Brijendra Pratap Singh, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Hardeep Singh Dang, Inder Singh Parmar, Brajendra Singh Yadav and OPS Bhadoria.

Although the proposals of the departments headed by Kamal Patel, Bisahulal and a few others figured in the cabinet meeting, they were absent. Instead of coming to Bhopal, the ministers want to spend more time in their assembly constituencies. On the other hand, Chouhan is making announcements for various projects and wants to put cabinet’s seal on them before the model code of conduct comes into force.

Since the days of election are nearing, the ministers are getting anxious about their constituencies. Against this backdrop, more ministers may keep away from cabinet meetings in the coming days.

