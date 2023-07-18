 Bhopal: 15.94 % People Come Out Of Poverty Line
BJP chief gives credit to state, central schemes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Multi Dimensional Poverty Index of NITI Ayog has asserted that 15.94 % people of Madhya Pradesh have come out of poverty line.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed this to his cabinet colleagues on Tuesday. He said that 1.36 crore people moved above poverty line, which was a big achievement for Madhya Pradesh. He added that this was the result of benefit people received under state and central welfare schemes.

Talking to media at party office here on Tuesday, state BJP president VD Sharma expressed similar views. “Owing to public welfare schemes of state and central government, 1. 36 crore people of state have come out of poverty line. At the same time, inflation rate came down to 8. 1%,” he added.

