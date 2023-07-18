 Rahul & Sonia Gandhi's Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Bhopal Due To Bad Weather
The mother-son duo was in Bengaluru to attend the two-day Opposition meeting led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023
The flight carrying Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi had to make an emergency landing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, due to bad weather.

They were on their way back home to Delhi when their private jet was forced to make the halt in Bhopal.

The plane made the emergency landing at around 7.40 pm due to a technical fault developed because of bad weather.

The Gandhis will now depart for the national capital in an IndiGo flight at around 9.30 pm, according to reports.

UPA name changed to 'INDIA'

The meeting of the 26 opposition parties concluded with the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) deciding to unanimously change their name to Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The original suggestion was to call it "Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance", but the word "democratic" was replaced with "developmental" after some leaders said it sounded too similar to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), sources said.

It was also discussed if the word "national" should be dropped, but it was finally decided to retain it, they said.

