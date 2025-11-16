MP News: 31 Injured After Car-Tractor Trolley Collision In Raisen District |

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 31 people were injured including 7 critically injured in a car-tractor trolley collison in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen dsitrict.

According to the reports, the mishap occurred on Sultanganj-Begumganj road in Raisen district on Saturday night. The car was badly damaged and fell into a roadside field.

According to information, the accident occurred near the Indian Gas Agency when about 40 people from Modakpur village were traveling on a tractor trolley to visit a well in Noniya village in the Banda area of ​​Sagar district.

It is when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction struck the trolley. The impact was so severe that the trolley, full of passengers, overturned on the spot.

Twenty-four passengers travelling in the trolley were injured in the accident, seven of them are said to be in critical condition.

According to eyewitnesses, the car occupants were drunk. Three of the four people in the car fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Read Also MP News: 5 Dead After Fortuner Rams Into Tractor Trolley In Gwalior

Seriously injured Gendalal Ahirwar, a resident of Singpur village, Gairatganj tehsil, was referred to Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar after first aid.

All the injured were taken to the Sultanganj Primary Health Centre with help from passersby and the police.

From there, 25 people were referred to Sagar for more advanced treatment. The car was severely damaged in the accident and landed in a roadside field. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.