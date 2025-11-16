 MP News: 31 Injured After Car-Tractor Trolley Collision In Raisen District
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 31 Injured After Car-Tractor Trolley Collision In Raisen District

MP News: 31 Injured After Car-Tractor Trolley Collision In Raisen District

25 people were referred to Sagar for more advanced treatment. The car was severely damaged in the accident and landed in a roadside field. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 31 Injured After Car-Tractor Trolley Collision In Raisen District |

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 31 people were injured including 7 critically injured in a car-tractor trolley collison in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen dsitrict.

According to the reports, the mishap occurred on Sultanganj-Begumganj road in Raisen district on Saturday night. The car was badly damaged and fell into a roadside field.

According to information, the accident occurred near the Indian Gas Agency when about 40 people from Modakpur village were traveling on a tractor trolley to visit a well in Noniya village in the Banda area of ​​Sagar district.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 14-Year-Old Raped By Brother-In-Law; Crime Exposed After Minor's Pregnancy Came To...
article-image

It is when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction struck the trolley. The impact was so severe that the trolley, full of passengers, overturned on the spot.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Accuses West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Of Supplying Arms To BJP
VIDEO: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Accuses West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Of Supplying Arms To BJP
Mumbai Crime: 2 Navy Establishment Workers Questioned For Hoax Terror Threat Call Made Under Influence Of Alcohol
Mumbai Crime: 2 Navy Establishment Workers Questioned For Hoax Terror Threat Call Made Under Influence Of Alcohol
PM Modi Reviews Progress Of Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project At Surat Station
PM Modi Reviews Progress Of Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project At Surat Station
Mumbai Fraud: Tenant Booked For Illegally Renting Out Landlord’s Worli Flat For ₹15 Lakh Using Forged Documents
Mumbai Fraud: Tenant Booked For Illegally Renting Out Landlord’s Worli Flat For ₹15 Lakh Using Forged Documents

Twenty-four passengers travelling in the trolley were injured in the accident, seven of them are said to be in critical condition.

According to eyewitnesses, the car occupants were drunk. Three of the four people in the car fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Read Also
MP News: 5 Dead After Fortuner Rams Into Tractor Trolley In Gwalior
article-image

Seriously injured Gendalal Ahirwar, a resident of Singpur village, Gairatganj tehsil, was referred to Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar after first aid.

All the injured were taken to the Sultanganj Primary Health Centre with help from passersby and the police.

From there, 25 people were referred to Sagar for more advanced treatment. The car was severely damaged in the accident and landed in a roadside field. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Protests Need Prior Notice, Tenant Details Needed, Say Police

Bhopal News: Protests Need Prior Notice, Tenant Details Needed, Say Police

MP News: 31 Injured After Car-Tractor Trolley Collision In Raisen District

MP News: 31 Injured After Car-Tractor Trolley Collision In Raisen District

MP News: Delhi Police Arrest 2 Pardi Gang Members On Crime Charges; Active In 4 States

MP News: Delhi Police Arrest 2 Pardi Gang Members On Crime Charges; Active In 4 States

MP SIR News: Do Not Share OTP Or Download Fake ‘Sir.Apk’ App As Scammers Pose As Officials, Push...

MP SIR News: Do Not Share OTP Or Download Fake ‘Sir.Apk’ App As Scammers Pose As Officials, Push...

Bhopal Power Cut November 17: Power To Remain Disrupted In Prakash nagar, Basant Kunj, Bhel Nagar &...

Bhopal Power Cut November 17: Power To Remain Disrupted In Prakash nagar, Basant Kunj, Bhel Nagar &...