 Indore News: Freak Rain, Cold Hit Green Veg Supply, Prices Soar
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
Indore News: Freak Rain, Cold Hit Green Veg Supply, Prices Soar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After unseasonal rainfall and the sudden drop in temperature, vegetable production across the region has sharply declined, causing retail prices to surge beyond Rs 50 per kg for most green vegetables. The shortage has started affecting household budgets, with consumers cutting down on daily vegetable purchases.

Traders said the biggest impact was visible on tomatoes, which had turned costlier due to delays in the arrival of the new crop.

 Tomato prices which normally range between Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg during the season, have now shot up to Rs 50–55 per kg in the wholesale market and even higher in some areas.

Farmers said that the rain and cold had damaged young plants just as the new crop cycle was beginning. With vegetable arrivals decreasing, demand–supply imbalance continued to push prices upward.

Although tomato plantations in surrounding areas are expected to yield around 10,000 tonnes this season, farmers fear the supply will remain unstable due to prolonged cold spells and slower crop growth.

