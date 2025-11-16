 MP News: Police Recover 22 Motor Pumps; Gang Active In Satna, Rajgarh, Khargone Dist Busted
In Khargone district, two motor pumps and one motorcycle were seized. Karahi police station staff cracked the case in 24 hours and arrested two persons. Based on information gathered during interrogation, two motor pumps were recovered. Police have appealed to farmers to report any suspicious activity to them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 08:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police of four districts busted a gang involved in stealing motor pumps of farmers and have recovered 22 of them, officials said here on Sunday.

In light of increasing thefts of motor pumps used by farmers for irrigation, a special vigilance and monitoring campaign is being launched across the state.

As part of the campaign, police teams took swift action, busting active gangs of thieves and recovering 22 motor pumps and other equipment. In Satna district, 12 motor pumps were recovered. Taking note of series of motor pump thefts taking place, Kothi police station formed a special team.

Based on investigation of crime scenes, CCTV footage, technical evidence and information received, four members of a gang were arrested. In all, 12 motor pumps were recovered, marking the largest seizure in a single district.

In Rajgarh district, eight motor pumps and one motorcycle were seized. Police arrested five accused based on technical analysis and confidential information and recovered eight stolen motor pumps and a motorcycle.

