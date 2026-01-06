 MP News: Youth Dies After Speeding Car Hits Him In Gwalior, Family Block Roads Demanding Justice
A youth died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Gwalior on Tuesday. Angry relatives and locals blocked roads at Mela Ground, demanding the arrest of the driver and justice for the family. Mukesh, a resident of Gwalior, is survived by his wife and young child. Police deployed a heavy force to control the protest.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Angry relatives blocked roads after a youth died being hit by a speeding vehicle in Gwalior on Tuesday.

According to information, the victim, identified as Mukesh Kushwaha, was thrown several meters by the impact and died on the spot.

They alleged that the police have not taken any strict action and the driver responsible for the accident has not been arrested yet.

Following the accident, angry relatives and local residents placed Mukesh’s body at Mela Ground and blocked traffic to protest. Protesters said their complaints are being ignored and demanded justice for the family.

A heavy police presence has been deployed at the site, and officials are trying to calm the crowd. However, the protesters are insisting on the immediate arrest of the accused driver and compensation for the victim’s family.

Mukesh was a resident of Gwalior, had wife and a young child. His wife was seen crying inconsolably, and the family is in deep shock.

Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle in Jabalpur

A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle and overturned in Jabalpur on Sunday. A disturbing accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

The footage clearly showed a four-wheeler moving at very high speed and hitting a two-wheeler from behind.

According to the CCTV recording, the car was traveling at high speed when it collided with the motorcycle. After the impact, the car continued for some distance before losing balance and overturning.

