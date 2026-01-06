MP News: Assistant Revenue Inspector Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹20K Bribe From Contractor In Bhind

File Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI) was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Bhind on Tuesday.

Lokayukta police arrested ARI Avadhesh Yadav, posted in Gohad Municipality. The ARI allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from a contractor for clearing old payments related to tent supply.

According to information, a contractor associated with tent supply in Gohad Municipality had pending payments for work done previously. In exchange for processing the payment file and releasing the amount, ARI Avadhesh Yadav demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the contractor.

Distressed, the victim filed a complaint to the Lokayukta office. After verifying the complaint, the Lokayukta police took action in a planned manner. They decided to send the contractor with the first instalment of the bribe, Rs. 20,000. They laced the currency notes with a chemical as part of their plan.

The contractor went to the ARI and handed him over an envelope of Rs 20,000. As soon as ARI Avadhesh Yadav accepted the bribe, the Lokayukta team, waiting outside the office, caught him red-handed. They made him wash his hands, following which the colour of his hands changed due to the chemical on the notes, therefore confirming his acceptance of the bribe.

The team arrested ARI Yadav, and further investigation is underway.