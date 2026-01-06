 MP News: Assistant Revenue Inspector Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹20K Bribe From Contractor In Bhind
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Assistant Revenue Inspector Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹20K Bribe From Contractor In Bhind

MP News: Assistant Revenue Inspector Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹20K Bribe From Contractor In Bhind

Lokayukta police arrested Assistant Revenue Inspector Avadhesh Yadav in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, for accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe. Posted in Gohad Municipality, he allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a contractor to clear pending tent supply payments. After verification, police trapped him with treated notes and caught him red-handed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
File Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI) was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Bhind on Tuesday.

Lokayukta police arrested ARI Avadhesh Yadav, posted in Gohad Municipality. The ARI allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from a contractor for clearing old payments related to tent supply.

Read Also
MP News: Responsible Youth Steps In To Repair Defaced Yoga Murals In Gwalior After VIDEO Shows...
article-image

According to information, a contractor associated with tent supply in Gohad Municipality had pending payments for work done previously. In exchange for processing the payment file and releasing the amount, ARI Avadhesh Yadav demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the contractor.

Distressed, the victim filed a complaint to the Lokayukta office. After verifying the complaint, the Lokayukta police took action in a planned manner. They decided to send the contractor with the first instalment of the bribe, Rs. 20,000. They laced the currency notes with a chemical as part of their plan.

FPJ Shorts
From Deepika Padukone With Love! What's Inside The Box That Actress Gifted Her Fans On Her Birthday? | WATCH
From Deepika Padukone With Love! What's Inside The Box That Actress Gifted Her Fans On Her Birthday? | WATCH
'Incredibly Careless': Vir Das' Cryptic Tweet Made Netizens Wonder If He Took Dig At Kartik Aaryan's Alleged Post With Karina Kubiliute; Happy Patel Actor Clarifies
'Incredibly Careless': Vir Das' Cryptic Tweet Made Netizens Wonder If He Took Dig At Kartik Aaryan's Alleged Post With Karina Kubiliute; Happy Patel Actor Clarifies
UP Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Underway; Check Selection Process, Salary Structure & Other Details Here
UP Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Underway; Check Selection Process, Salary Structure & Other Details Here
'He's Number 1': Dale Steyn Comes Out In Support Of Ottneil Baartman After ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Snub
'He's Number 1': Dale Steyn Comes Out In Support Of Ottneil Baartman After ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Snub

The contractor went to the ARI and handed him over an envelope of Rs 20,000. As soon as ARI Avadhesh Yadav accepted the bribe, the Lokayukta team, waiting outside the office, caught him red-handed. They made him wash his hands, following which the colour of his hands changed due to the chemical on the notes, therefore confirming his acceptance of the bribe.

The team arrested ARI Yadav, and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Mahanaaryaman Scindia Cancels Remaining Tour After Suffering Chest Injury During Roadshow--...

MP News: Mahanaaryaman Scindia Cancels Remaining Tour After Suffering Chest Injury During Roadshow--...

MP News: Assistant Revenue Inspector Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹20K Bribe From Contractor In...

MP News: Assistant Revenue Inspector Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹20K Bribe From Contractor In...

MP News: Responsible Youth Steps In To Repair Defaced Yoga Murals In Gwalior After VIDEO Shows...

MP News: Responsible Youth Steps In To Repair Defaced Yoga Murals In Gwalior After VIDEO Shows...

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Quality Report Skips H. pylori Test

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Quality Report Skips H. pylori Test

Bhopal News: Cricket In Dhoti-Kurta, Commentary In Sanskrit-- Maharshi Maitri Series Steals The...

Bhopal News: Cricket In Dhoti-Kurta, Commentary In Sanskrit-- Maharshi Maitri Series Steals The...