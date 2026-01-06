 MP News: Mahanaaryaman Scindia Cancels Remaining Tour After Suffering Chest Injury During Roadshow-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Mahanaaryaman Scindia Cancels Remaining Tour After Suffering Chest Injury During Roadshow-- VIDEO

MP News: Mahanaaryaman Scindia Cancels Remaining Tour After Suffering Chest Injury During Roadshow-- VIDEO

Mahanaryaman Scindia's upcoming tour was cancelled after he complained of chest pain during his Shivpuri visit on Monday. He returned to Gwalior and underwent a medical check-up at Apollo Hospital, where doctors said his condition is fine. The pain reportedly occurred after his chest hit the car’s sunroof during a sudden brake at an event.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Mahanaaryaman Scindia's upcoming roadshows have been cancelled after he sustained a chest injury during the rally in Shivpuri, on Tuesday.

The tour started on January 4 and was scheduled till January 7.

Notably, junior Scindia suffered a jolt after his driver applied sudden brakes during a roadshow in Shivpuri on Monday. He was standing and greeting people from his car with open roof, when the driver applied the brakes. As a result, Mahanaaryaman sustained injury in the chest.

When the pain increased after a few hours, he was taken to Shivpuri District Hospital, where he received treatment for about 40 minutes. He stayed overnight at a Tourist Village hotel and decided to cancel his remaining tours the next morning.

FPJ Shorts
'He's Number 1': Dale Steyn Comes Out In Support Of Ottneil Baartman After ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Snub
'He's Number 1': Dale Steyn Comes Out In Support Of Ottneil Baartman After ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Snub
Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026 Begin Tomorrow At admission.jmi.ac.in; Check Dates, Fees And How To Apply
Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026 Begin Tomorrow At admission.jmi.ac.in; Check Dates, Fees And How To Apply
Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion: Amaal Mallik & Farrhana Bhatt Cancel Their Trip, Say 'We're Not Interested'- Watch VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion: Amaal Mallik & Farrhana Bhatt Cancel Their Trip, Say 'We're Not Interested'- Watch VIDEO
'New Medical College Coming Up In Ladakh With 85% Reservation For STs: Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta
'New Medical College Coming Up In Ladakh With 85% Reservation For STs: Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta

However, while leaving for Chanderi, he complained of chest pain. He then returned to Shivpuri and was taken to Gwalior for medical examination.

Read Also
MP News: 'Kitni Thand Ho Rahi Bahar…' School Girl Adorably Appeals Chhatarpur Collector For...
article-image

Mahanaaryaman leaves for Delhi

According to information, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Mahanarajman Scindia left Shivpuri’s Tourist Village for Gwalior on Tuesday morning.

After reaching Gwalior, he went to Apollo Hospital for a medical check-up. Speaking after the check-up, Scindia said his health is fine now. He later left for Delhi.

Mahanaaryaman Scindia's tour had started on January 4 and was scheduled till January 7.

He was to take part in roadshows and youth meetings in the Guna–Shivpuri Lok Sabha area.

All planned events in Shivpuri, Kolaras and Pichhore were completed, and he had already attended roadshows and youth gatherings there.

Read Also
MP News: Responsible Youth Steps In To Repair Defaced Yoga Murals In Gwalior After VIDEO Shows...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Mahanaaryaman Scindia Cancels Remaining Tour After Suffering Chest Injury During Roadshow--...

MP News: Mahanaaryaman Scindia Cancels Remaining Tour After Suffering Chest Injury During Roadshow--...

MP News: Assistant Revenue Inspector Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹20K Bribe From Contractor In...

MP News: Assistant Revenue Inspector Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹20K Bribe From Contractor In...

MP News: Responsible Youth Steps In To Repair Defaced Yoga Murals In Gwalior After VIDEO Shows...

MP News: Responsible Youth Steps In To Repair Defaced Yoga Murals In Gwalior After VIDEO Shows...

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Quality Report Skips H. pylori Test

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Water Quality Report Skips H. pylori Test

Bhopal News: Cricket In Dhoti-Kurta, Commentary In Sanskrit-- Maharshi Maitri Series Steals The...

Bhopal News: Cricket In Dhoti-Kurta, Commentary In Sanskrit-- Maharshi Maitri Series Steals The...