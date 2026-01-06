MP News: Mahanaaryaman Scindia Cancels Remaining Tour After Suffering Chest Injury During Roadshow-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Mahanaaryaman Scindia's upcoming roadshows have been cancelled after he sustained a chest injury during the rally in Shivpuri, on Tuesday.

The tour started on January 4 and was scheduled till January 7.

Notably, junior Scindia suffered a jolt after his driver applied sudden brakes during a roadshow in Shivpuri on Monday. He was standing and greeting people from his car with open roof, when the driver applied the brakes. As a result, Mahanaaryaman sustained injury in the chest.

When the pain increased after a few hours, he was taken to Shivpuri District Hospital, where he received treatment for about 40 minutes. He stayed overnight at a Tourist Village hotel and decided to cancel his remaining tours the next morning.

However, while leaving for Chanderi, he complained of chest pain. He then returned to Shivpuri and was taken to Gwalior for medical examination.

Mahanaaryaman leaves for Delhi

According to information, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Mahanarajman Scindia left Shivpuri’s Tourist Village for Gwalior on Tuesday morning.

After reaching Gwalior, he went to Apollo Hospital for a medical check-up. Speaking after the check-up, Scindia said his health is fine now. He later left for Delhi.

Mahanaaryaman Scindia's tour had started on January 4 and was scheduled till January 7.

He was to take part in roadshows and youth meetings in the Guna–Shivpuri Lok Sabha area.

All planned events in Shivpuri, Kolaras and Pichhore were completed, and he had already attended roadshows and youth gatherings there.