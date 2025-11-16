 Bhopal News: ASEAN Delegation To Visit City For Three Days To Strengthen Economic & Industrial Investment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: ASEAN Delegation To Visit City For Three Days To Strengthen Economic & Industrial Investment

Bhopal News: ASEAN Delegation To Visit City For Three Days To Strengthen Economic & Industrial Investment

The group will also meet Governor Mangubhai Patel before attending a Trade and Investment Seminar featuring industrialists and representatives from Chambers of Commerce. On the second day, the delegation will visit UNESCO World Heritage sites Sanchi and Bhimbetaka. The third day will include visits to Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangralaya and Tribal Museum.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: ASEAN Delegation To Visit City For Three Days To Strengthen Economic, Industrial, Investment |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A high-level delegation from ASEAN countries will visit the state capital from November 18 to 20. The visit aims to strengthen economic, industrial, investment and cultural ties between Madhya Pradesh and ASEAN.

The delegation will meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on the first day. CM Yadav will highlight the state’s evolving industrial landscape and showcase investment opportunities in IT, manufacturing, agro-processing, tourism and renewable sectors.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Joins Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra’ In Mathura;...
article-image

The group will also meet Governor Mangubhai Patel before attending a Trade and Investment Seminar featuring industrialists and representatives from Chambers of Commerce.

On the second day, the delegation will visit UNESCO World Heritage sites Sanchi and Bhimbetaka. The third day will include visits to Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangralaya and Tribal Museum.

FPJ Shorts
Lonavala Horror: Local Cab Operators Brutally Assault Outstation Driver Through Fake Ride Booking; WATCH
Lonavala Horror: Local Cab Operators Brutally Assault Outstation Driver Through Fake Ride Booking; WATCH
VIDEO: HAM Chief Jitan Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha Meet BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan Ahead Of Govt Formation In Bihar
VIDEO: HAM Chief Jitan Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha Meet BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan Ahead Of Govt Formation In Bihar
'95 Defeats': BJP Leader Amit Malviya Mocks Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership After Bihar Poll Setback
'95 Defeats': BJP Leader Amit Malviya Mocks Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership After Bihar Poll Setback
VIDEO: Robert Vadra Questions NDA’s Big Win In Bihar, Demands Fresh Elections
VIDEO: Robert Vadra Questions NDA’s Big Win In Bihar, Demands Fresh Elections

ASEAN countries

ASEAN has 10 member countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Man Arrested For Raping Minor Sister-In-Law, Victim Pregnant

Bhopal News: Man Arrested For Raping Minor Sister-In-Law, Victim Pregnant

Bhopal News: ASEAN Delegation To Visit City For Three Days To Strengthen Economic & Industrial...

Bhopal News: ASEAN Delegation To Visit City For Three Days To Strengthen Economic & Industrial...

Bhopal News: Protests Need Prior Notice, Tenant Details Needed, Say Police

Bhopal News: Protests Need Prior Notice, Tenant Details Needed, Say Police

MP News: 31 Injured After Car-Tractor Trolley Collision In Raisen District

MP News: 31 Injured After Car-Tractor Trolley Collision In Raisen District

MP News: Delhi Police Arrest 2 Pardi Gang Members On Crime Charges; Active In 4 States

MP News: Delhi Police Arrest 2 Pardi Gang Members On Crime Charges; Active In 4 States