Bhopal News: ASEAN Delegation To Visit City For Three Days To Strengthen Economic, Industrial, Investment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A high-level delegation from ASEAN countries will visit the state capital from November 18 to 20. The visit aims to strengthen economic, industrial, investment and cultural ties between Madhya Pradesh and ASEAN.

The delegation will meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on the first day. CM Yadav will highlight the state’s evolving industrial landscape and showcase investment opportunities in IT, manufacturing, agro-processing, tourism and renewable sectors.

The group will also meet Governor Mangubhai Patel before attending a Trade and Investment Seminar featuring industrialists and representatives from Chambers of Commerce.

On the second day, the delegation will visit UNESCO World Heritage sites Sanchi and Bhimbetaka. The third day will include visits to Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangralaya and Tribal Museum.

ASEAN countries

ASEAN has 10 member countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.