 MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Accuses Priyanka Gandhi Of Speaking Flat Lies
Chouhan said that Priyanka Gandhi should not have told a lie in connection with the recruitment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi of speaking flat lies against the state government during her recent Gwalior visit. Chouhan said that Priyanka Gandhi should not have told a lie in connection with the recruitment. "This year itself, 55,000 recruitments have been done in government services," he said.

Initiatives Taken To Provide Employment

Talking about his government's initiatives to provide employment, he said that jobs have been created through self-employment. Under the Learn and Earn Scheme, Rs 8,000 per month will be given to the youths. He also rejected the charge of Priyanka Gandhi that the per-day income of farmers in the state is just Rs 27.

Roads Were Replete With Potholes

Talking about the Congress rule of 18 years ago, he said that roads were replete with potholes, and it was the BJP government that constructed 4.11 lakh km of roads. In place of a 2900 MW electricity facility, we have provided 28000 MW of electricity. The irrigation facility has been extended to 47 Lakh Hectares. Madhya Pradesh is moving ahead with rapid speed," he claimed.

He was speaking to media persons after planting the sapling of a tree at Smart City Park in Bhopal on Saturday. He planted saplings with the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Scheme.

Read Also
Bhopal: 62 IAS Officers Holding Additional Charge
