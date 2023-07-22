Indore: Akhil Bharatiya Mushaira To Be Held On 23rd July | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Literary cultural organisation Adab ki Mehfil is going to organise Akhil Bharatiya Mushaira on the occasion of its ninth anniversary. This Jashn-e-Saalgirah Mushaira will take place on July 23 at 7 pm, at Labh Mandapam.

In this Mushaira, Tahir Faraj, Rajesh Reddy, Adil Rashid, Shabina Adeeb, Charag Sharma will be the centre of attraction for the audience of the city. Admission will be by invitation only.

Read Also Gwalior Court Sentences Lifetime Imprisonment To 7 Kin In 4-Woman Murder Case

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)