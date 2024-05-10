Indore: Two Arrested for Beating Workers To Death Over Wage Dispute

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested in connection with beating two men to death in a field under Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction on Thursday. The deceased were allegedly demanding their wages when the accused thrashed and killed them. One of their friends was also thrashed by the accused but he somehow managed to flee from the clutches of the accused.

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena said that two men were found murdered naked in a field on Nemawar Road on May 3. The bodies were found at a distance of about 100 metres and injury marks were also found on the bodies. It was a challenge for the police to identify the deceased and their killers. However, their clothes were recovered a few metres away from the bodies. The mobile number found in a paper in the cloth helped the police to identify them.

The deceased were identified as Hariram Kadole (50), a resident of Mandleshwar and Suresh Gokhale (45), a resident of Palda area of the city. Hariram was residing near Teen Imli in the city and both of them were working as masons in the city. In the CCTVs, some suspects were seen around their houses. After that police arrested Deepak Kakodiya, a resident of Dewas and Aman Ivne, a resident of Betul. They along with their accomplice Govind killed Hariram and Suresh. They thrashed the victims badly by using sticks and stones after removing their clothes.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused and the deceased were working under a contractor, who had given their wages to the accused but they didn’t give full amount to Hariram and Suresh. They were demanding about Rs 2500 from the accused. Hariram, Suresh and Bintosh Karma were thereafter called by the accused. Deepak, Aman and Govind thrashed the trio while Bintosh managed to save his life by fleeing from the spot. After that the accused reportedly killed Hariram and Suresh. After the arrest of the accused, police came to know about Bintosh and registered a case against the accused on his complaint on Wednesday.