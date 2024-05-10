Indore: 32-Year-Old Man Consumes Poison After 'Married Girlfriend' Ends Relationship, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance after his married girlfriend snapped ties with him in Dwarkapuri police circle on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Bharat Talreja, a resident of Dwarkapuri. He had a job in a cloth market. Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Anil Gupta stated that Bharat left a suicide note mentioning that he was in relationship with a married woman, mother of two children and had spent lot of money on her.

Later, the woman broke up with him and he was thereby distressed by the fact and committed suicide. However, Bharat’s brother-in-law Ashish alleged that he had taken a loan from some online loan apps and later was being mentally harassed and threatened by recovery agents. Bharat called one of his friends and informed him that he had consumed poison.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

When his friend came to him, he was found unconscious near a beetle shop. He was rushed to hospital where he died during the course of treatment. His parents had passed away and he used to live alone in the city. He had two sisters who are married. The police began a probe and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.