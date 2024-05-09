Indore Man Hangs Self After Being Harassed By Father-In-Law, Wife

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While news of women’s deaths due to harassment from their in-laws usually makes headlines, a case has emerged in the city where a harassed son-in-law committed suicide.

A 23-year-old man committed suicide after being mentally harassed and assaulted by his in-laws. His father-in-law had kept a sum of Rs 1.25 lakh of him. But when he asked to return the amount, he refused and assaulted him. This caused severe financial and mental distress to the man that he hung himself at his place on April 27.

According to Rajendra Nagar police, Sandesh Rao, a resident of Mahadev Nagar, attempted suicide by hanging on April 27. He was admitted to MY Hospital in a critical condition. He had been undergoing treatment for the last 11 days. On Tuesday evening, he died during treatment.

Sandesh's relatives have alleged that his father-in-law, Suresh Wankhede, had kept the sum of Rs 1.25 lakh of him. Despite repeated requests, Suresh did not return the money. The last time Sandesh went to ask for the money, he was also being assaulted. Sandesh was financially and mentally troubled, which led him to take the extreme step.

Relatives further said, Sandesh had hung himself and when his noose was removed and given CPR, he regained consciousness.

After that, he underwent treatment in hospital but after 11 days of struggle, he breathed his last on Tuesday. After not receiving money from the father-in-law, Sandesh's wife, Puja, had also withdrawn 8k rupees from his account. This led to a dispute between the couple and later, Puja went to her father's house. When Puja returned, a dispute arose with Sandesh, leading him to kill self. A case has been registered and further action will be taken after investigation and statements from relatives are recorded.