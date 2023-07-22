Gwalior Court Sentences Lifetime Imprisonment To 7 Kin In 4-Woman Murder Case | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Giving a verdict on the murder of four famous women of the city, a Special Court has sentenced seven accused to a lifetime imprisonment on Saturday and imposed a fine Rs 1000 on each of them.

Additional Public Prosecutor Ghanshyam Mangal told here that the court convicted Mahesh Goswami, Deepak Goswami, Devendra Goswami, Brajkishore Goswami, Smt. Ganga Bai, Smt. Uma Goswami & Smt. Surbhi Goswami and sentenced them to life imprisonment for their crime.

The incident dates back to February 29, 2016 in which 2 women and 2 girls of the same family were killed and their bodies were dumped at different places of Janak Ganj and Bahodapur over an alleged family and property dispute.

Police recovered these bodies on February 29. These bodies were later identified as Rinki Goswami, Ishwari Devi Manvi and Chetna Goswami who were beaten to death with sticks and rods.

Accused Stuffed The Bodies In To Sacks And Threw At Different Places

According to the prosecution, the main accused Mahesh Goswami had called all of them to his house in Sunshine Tower in Janak Ganj area and all these accused assaulted them with sticks and played loud music at night to cover the sound. The accused continued to beat these women until they died.

During police investigation, a dead body was found in a gunny bag in Munna Halwai's street, another body of a woman was found in a sack in RR Tower area, and the body of a girl child was found in a plastic bag at the railway gate at Adarsh Mill Road.

Later, they were identified as Rinki, Ishwari Devi, Manvi and Chetna Goswami. Police registered a case of four murders in Janak Ganj police station.

Rinki Lodged Molestation Complaint In Past

After investigation, names of Mahesh and other accused came to fore and challan was presented against them in the court. The court found the accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

One of the deceased named Rinki had filed a case against her uncle i.e. accused Mahesh's father for molesting her daughter in the past. Rinki also said that she has a share in the immovable property. Due to these incidents, Mahesh Goswami had started enmity with the all deceased.

Some confidential sources had given important clues to the police about the murder, on the basis of which Mahesh and his family members were caught.

