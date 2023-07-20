 Indore: Institute Of Driving Training And Research Centre To Come Up In City
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Institute Of Driving Training And Research Centre To Come Up In City | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Institute of Driving Training and Research Centre is proposed to be set up in the Government Driving Training Institute Indore. A meeting was organised in Bhopal on Wednesday to discuss about it.

The meeting was chaired by Sukhvir Singh, principal secretary, Transport Department. On this occasion, additional secretary CB Chakraborty, transport commissioner Sanjay Jha, officer in-charge of Indore Government Driving Training Institute Anil Sharma and others were present.

article-image
