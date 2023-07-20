Indore Weather Update: Moderate Showers Add 2.5 Inches Of Rain In 3 Days

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani during Bhoomi Pujan of Laxmi Bai Nagar Railway Station. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The spell of intermittent rains has continued in the city for the last couple of days and it has added over 66 mm (2.5 inches) rainfall in the city records in the last three days.

Intermittent rains with varying intensity continued to lash the city on Wednesday as 18.3 mm rainfall was recorded in the day with which the total rainfall of the season, in city, has reached 382 mm (15.03 inches), so far.

Woman crosses railway tracks with her kid. | ANANDSHIVRE

The Regional Meteorological Department said the conditions would remain the same on Thursday and there are chances of heavy rains as well on Thursday.

Residents got relief from the overcast weather on Wednesday morning as the sun shone for more than an hour. However, the hide-and-seek between clouds and the sun continued with the intermittent rains till evening.

School girl waiting for her conveyance during rains | ANANDSHIVRE

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Phalodi, Kota, Guna, Damoh, Pendra Road, Rourkela, Contai and thence east-southeastwards to East central Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Chhattisgarh and another cyclonic circulation lies over south Punjab in lower tropospheric levels,” Met officials said.

Woman with her kid at Kila Maidan Road | ANANDSHIVRE

They added that under the influence of these conditions, Indore would witness moderate to heavy rains on Thursday.

The long spell of intermittent spell of showers and rains has given smiles to the residents who were looking for pleasant weather and they got a chance to enjoy the nearby picnic spots and waterfalls around the city.

Water logging at Kankeshwari Maidan | ANANDSHIVRE

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 29.9 degrees Celsius which was normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.

