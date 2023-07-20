Indore: Woman Occupies MGM College’s Boys Hostel Mess; Police Help Sought

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Believe it or not, a woman has illegally occupied mess of a boys’ hostel in the state’s biggest medical college and 'helpless' authorities have turned to police for getting the facility vacated.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has dashed off a letter to the police and asked their help in getting the boys’ hostel mess freed from illegal possession of a woman, on Wednesday.

The college administration, in its letter, informed the police that some people including a woman have illegally occupied the hostel’s mess in Block no. 5 and are not vacating the same even after multiple warnings.

According to hostel authorities, the letter was given to the police on the complaint by the students and their committee against the woman. The students had earlier approached Sanyogitaganj Police to lodge a complaint against the woman but were returned by the cops to get an official complaint from the college.

“A woman has taken illegal possession of the hostel from her relative who was responsible for running the hostel. Later, the students alleged that the woman misbehaved with them and also had a dispute over financial irregularities. The woman had even lodged a complaint against the students with the police,” the hostel sources said.

They added that not only the hostellers but the college authorities have also asked the woman and her aides to vacate the hostel mess.

“The students’ committee manages and runs the hostel mess. After the dispute, the woman and students have come face to face over the possession due to which the college has asked the police to intervene,” sources said.

Meanwhile, chief warden Dr VS Pal said that the woman had taken possession of the mess through her relative who was the previous contractor.

“Students’ committee wants the woman to leave the mess but she is refusing the same. The students lodged a complaint with the college which sent a letter to the police,” Dr Pal said.