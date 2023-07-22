Bhopal: Woman Dies As Tree Falls In Heavy Rain In Narmadapuram

Bhopal/ Narmadapuram (Bhopal): A woman died after a tree fell down due to heavy rain in Narmadapuram on Friday. Two sluice gates of Kolar dam were opened due to heavy rain in Sehore district.

Kotwali (Narmadapuram) TI Vikaram Rajak said, “Bisania Bai, wife of Manoj Thakur, died after tree fell down at Vivekanand Ghat. Another 60-year-old woman received injuries and she was admitted to hospital.

Chief Municipal Officer Navnit Pandey visited the spot and pressed the team to remove the tree.”

Two gates of Kolar dam were opened due to continuous heavy rain in the catchment area in Sehore district. After release of water from the dam, Water Resources Department has alerted people of Kolar river and nearby villages.

The water level in the dam was 1498.22 feet, which reached 1499.40 feet an hour. Even after this, the inflow of water continued. Alert has been sounded in nearby villages.

Water Resources Department teams are preventing people from going near the water. About 50% of Bhopal gets water supply from Kolar Dam. Its full tank level is 1516.40 feet.

Alert Raised

Alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain in Betul, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar, Chhindwara, Sehore, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Dewas district.

Heavy rain is likely to occur in Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Barwani, Jhabua, Dhar, Shajapur, Mandsaur and Neemuch district.

