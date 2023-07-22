Bhopal: Tribal Welfare Department Assistant Commissioner, Warden Caught Taking Rs 80,000 Bribe | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) in Rewa on Friday caught assistant commissioner and hostel warden posted in tribal welfare department in Sidhi for taking bribe of Rs 80,000.

According to police, the complainant is Ashok Pandey, the hostel superintendent in Sidhi district. He said he was intentionally transferred to other place. He requested the assistant commissioner Rajesh Parihar to not to transfer him.

In response, Parihar and warden Aniruddh Pandey posted in hostel situated in Tansar in Sidhi district demanded bribe of Rs 1 lakh to stop the transfer. The complaint was made to the police and meantime the complainant gave first instalment of Rs 20,000 to them.

The police registered the case and a 12-member team was formed headed by DSP Praveen Singh. On Friday, the complainant reached government residence of assistant commissioner and handed over Rs 80,000. As soon as the money was handed over, the team raided the house and caught them red-handed.

