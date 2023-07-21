Bhopal: Dr Prabha Desikan Resigns As BMHRC Director

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Prabha Desikan has resigned from post of Director, Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC), where she worked for five years in the same capacity.

BMHRC, a 350-bedded multi-specialty tertiary care centre was started as per the directive of Supreme Court to provide advanced tertiary level super-specialty care to the victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy (1984) and others.

