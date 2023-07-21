 Bhopal: Dr Prabha Desikan Resigns As BMHRC Director
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Dr Prabha Desikan Resigns As BMHRC Director

Bhopal: Dr Prabha Desikan Resigns As BMHRC Director

BMHRC, a 350-bedded multi-specialty tertiary care centre was started as per the directive of Supreme Court

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Prabha Desikan has resigned from post of Director, Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC), where she worked for five years in the same capacity.

BMHRC, a 350-bedded multi-specialty tertiary care centre was started as per the directive of Supreme Court to provide advanced tertiary level super-specialty care to the victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy (1984) and others.

Read Also
Bhopal: 3 Booked For Stabbing Man In MP Nagar, Search On
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Head Constable’s Daughter Murder

Bhopal: Head Constable’s Daughter Murder

Bhopal: Ladli Behnas Spending Grants On Their Kids' Education

Bhopal: Ladli Behnas Spending Grants On Their Kids' Education

Man Held For Raping Married Kin For 2 Years In Bhopal

Man Held For Raping Married Kin For 2 Years In Bhopal

Bhopal: Cow Suffers Miscarriage After Attack, 1 Held

Bhopal: Cow Suffers Miscarriage After Attack, 1 Held

Bhopal: Dr Prabha Desikan Resigns As BMHRC Director

Bhopal: Dr Prabha Desikan Resigns As BMHRC Director