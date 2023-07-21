Bhopal: 3 Booked For Stabbing Man In MP Nagar, Search On

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons allegedly stabbed a man with a knife over an old dispute in the MP Nagar area of the city late on Thursday night, the police said.

The victim man has sustained grievous injuries and the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused trio, who is still at large.

Investigating officer (IO) Ranjeet Mishra said that the complainant Anshul Mehra (19) is an employee at a private company. Three days ago, he had landed in an argument with two persons residing in Panchsheel Nagar, named Aakash and Rohit. Both of them have previous criminal records as well.

On Thursday late night, the duo again bumped into Mehra near the Navodaya hospital. The duo was also accompanied by their third accomplice named Abhishek.

Search On For Accused

All three of them began assaulting Mehra physically and one of them attacked him with a knife, following which he sustained serious injuries and fell on the ground. The accused trio fled from the spot, while the locals rushed Mehra to the hospital. The police have registered an attempt-to-murder case against the accused trio and have begun searching for them.