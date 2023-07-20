Bhopal: 1,425 Pillion Riders Without Helmets Die In 1 Year

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a court order, not many pillion riders are seen wearing helmets in the city.

The data mentioned in the report recently released by the state police headquarters (PHQ) revealed that 1,425 pillion riders lost lives in road accidents in the state in last one year because there were not wearing helmet.

According to data, 4,869 people riding two-wheelers without helmet died last year of whom 1,425 were pillion riders. Recently, Madhya Pradesh High Court issued orders to make it mandatory for all two-wheeler and pillion riders to wear helmet. The order issued by High Court stated that it should be enforced in the state before January 15, 2024.

However, no steps have been taken in this direction. At present, drive to check helmets are confined to Roshanpura Square, Link Road Number 1, Chunabhatti Square and MP Nagar Zone-1.

Rash riding and flouting traffic norms continue unabated. Police records are an indicator. In all, 2,645 people riding two-wheelers died after ramming into other two-wheelers in the state last year. The total number of road accidents that took place in the state in 2022 stands at 25,633. This includes two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Awareness prog on: ADG

Additional director general (Police Training and Research Institute), G Janardan said awareness programmes were continuing in the state. He added that the awareness programmes would be organised in colleges and other educational institutions too. “Assistance will also be sought from other departments to enforce traffic rules,” he said.

